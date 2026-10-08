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Home > World > TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT

TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT

TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT

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Published: October 8, 2026 08:48:10 IST

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TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT

TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT

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TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT

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TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT
TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT
TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT
TRUMP: VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS – HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT

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