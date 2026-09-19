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Home > World > TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY

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Published: September 19, 2026 23:53:06 IST

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TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 11:53 PM IST
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TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY

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TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY

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TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY
TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY
TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY
TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER: CURRENT CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST IS NO LONGER TOLERABLE ECONOMICALLY

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