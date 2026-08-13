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Home > World > U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL

U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL

U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL

Written By:
Published: August 13, 2026 05:46:16 IST

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U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL

U.S. CRUDE FUTURES FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 5:46 AM IST
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U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL

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U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL

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U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES <CLc1> FALL 1% TO $82.44/BBL

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