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Home > World > U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP

U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP

U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP

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Published: September 6, 2026 18:39:15 IST

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U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP

U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 6, 2026 6:39 PM IST
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U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP

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U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP

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U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP
U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP
U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP
U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT SAYS IF HE HAD TO GUESS, HE WOULD SAY GAS PRICES ARE MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN THAN UP

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