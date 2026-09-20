U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

Written By:
Published: September 20, 2026 05:26:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 5:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 5-MLB Orioles vs Brewers Box Score

WTA 500, Guadalajara Open presentado por Santander Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

UPDATE 4-MLB Rays vs Red Sox Box Score

UPDATE 4-MLB Orioles vs Brewers Box Score

LATEST NEWS

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Fireworks light up sky over Nagoya as Asian Games open

Martin recovers from early setback to win Austrian sprint and retake championship lead

Sundowns beat Al Ahli 2-1 to advance in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled build-up

Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled build-up

UPDATE 4-MLB Orioles vs Brewers Box Score

Sundowns beat Al Ahli 2-1 to advance in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

Venezuela leader Rodriguez signs agreement with French Oil Company Total Energies

U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE
U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE
U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE
U.S. MILITARY SAYS IT STRUCK A VESSEL IN THE CARIBBEAN ON SATURDAY OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN NARCO-TRAFFICKING; STRIKE KILLED FOUR PEOPLE

QUICK LINKS