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Home > World > UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X

UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X

UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X

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Published: October 3, 2026 14:28:19 IST

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UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X

UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X

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UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X

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UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X
UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X
UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X
UAE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER GARGASH SAYS LATEST 'TERRORIST' ATTACK IS NEW WARNING THAT REGION'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTREMISM IS NOT OVER – POST ON X

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