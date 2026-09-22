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Home > World > UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP

UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP

UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP

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Published: September 22, 2026 22:15:04 IST

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UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP

UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 10:15 PM IST
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UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP

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UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP
UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP
UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP
UK PM BURNHAM: I HAVE ESTABLISHED GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP

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