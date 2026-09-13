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Home > World > UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN

UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN

UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN

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Published: September 13, 2026 14:20:20 IST

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UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN

UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 13, 2026 2:20 PM IST
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UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN

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UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN

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UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN
UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN
UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN
UKRAINE'S MILITARY SAYS IT HIT TANEKO OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S TATARSTAN

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