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Home > World > UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

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Published: September 20, 2026 13:08:20 IST

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UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 1:08 PM IST
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UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

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UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

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UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS
UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS
UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS
UKRAINE'S MILITARY STRUCK AN OIL REFINERY IN RUSSIA'S MOSCOW REGION, ZELENSKIY SAYS

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