LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'

UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/the-moment-we-feel-pakistan-threatens-war-against-india-over-indus-water-treaty-as-water-crisis-exposes-domestic-failure20260621232302"> <p class="title">"The moment we feel ...": Pakistan threatens war against India over Indus Water Treaty as water crisis exposes domestic failure</p> <a>

"The moment we feel ...": Pakistan threatens war against India over Indus Water Treaty as water crisis exposes domestic failure

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 00:38:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Participants gathered on Flag Alley at the Palais des Nations (Palace of Nations) in Geneva on Sunday (local time) to mark the International Day of Yoga at an event organised by India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

In a post on X, Director-General of UN Geneva Tatiana Valovaya highlighted the global significance of Yoga Day and its role in promoting well-being and harmony.

You Might Be Interested In

She said, “Today at the Palais des Nations, participants gathered on Flag Alley to mark the International Day of Yoga, organised by @IndiaUNGeneva.”

She added, “Observed around the world, Yoga Day highlights the benefits of yoga for physical and mental well-being and promotes harmony between people and nature. #YogaDay.”

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in India marked International Yoga Day, lauding the ancient Indian practice for uniting people worldwide.

In a post on X, the British High Commission in India said, “On International Yoga Day, we join millions across the world in celebrating a practice that originated in ancient India and today unites people across the world in a shared sense of balance and wellbeing.”

The British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru also marked the International Yoga Day 2026 with a session on this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’.

In a post on X, the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru said, “Our team marked International Yoga Day 2026, with a session on ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’. We join the High Commission of India in London, the Indian diaspora in the UK, and communities worldwide, in celebrating Yoga and the living, breathing connection between our nations.”

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar celebrated the International Day of Yoga with the Diplomatic Corps.

In a post on X, he said, “Joined the Diplomatic Corps at New Delhi to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. As PM Narendra Modi highlighted, we must strive to make yoga a part of our lives, part of our families, and a part of our coming generations.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata’s Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan.

As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 12:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: genevaindiainternational-daypalais-des-nationsSwitzerlandun-genevayoga

RELATED News

Trump reiterates Vance's stance on Iran being ready for "major weapons inspections" to ensure "nuclear honesty" after Switzerland talks

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

India, Mongolia discuss new initiatives for next phase of Strategic Partnership: EAM after meeting with Mongolian counterpart

LATEST NEWS

2-0 victory over Austria 'very physical', Messi says

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'
UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'
UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'
UN Geneva marks International Day of Yoga at 'Palais des Nations'

QUICK LINKS