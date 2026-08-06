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Home > Hollywood > Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'

Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'

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Last updated: August 6, 2026 08:55:13 IST

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Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'

Los Angeles [US], August 6 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo has opened up about the extensive physical and emotional preparation that went into portraying Joe Jackson in the biographical film ‘Michael’, revealing that his transformation involved two-and-a-half hours of prosthetic makeup for every shoot, according to People.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Domingo said the striking resemblance to the Jackson family patriarch was achieved through elaborate prosthetics and coloured contact lenses.

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“That’s two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics,” Domingo told host Jimmy Fallon after the comedian reacted to a photograph of the actor in character. “I had a great time with that role, and really, it meant everything.”

Beyond the physical makeover, Domingo said he immersed himself in extensive research to authentically portray Joe Jackson, according to People.

“You’re watching the video, you’re doing any research you can on the character… the years around it, you name it,” he said. “I take in everything. I start my research the moment I get cast, and then it’s probably like 40 hours a week of my own work just to prepare to be on that set.”

The actor stressed that his approach focused on understanding the person rather than simply imitating him.

“You want to do soul work, to be honest. You don’t want mimicry on anything,” Domingo said. “You want to find the soul of a person and advocate for that.”

Following the release of ‘Michael’, which became the second-highest-grossing biopic of all time in May, Domingo reflected on the demanding nature of the production in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“This was not an easy shoot, I will not shy away from that,” he said.

According to the publication, Domingo did not adopt method acting for the role but remained in character while filming scenes with the younger actors portraying members of the Jackson family. The report also noted that revisions to the screenplay expanded Joe Jackson’s role, making him a more central figure in the story.

Despite the challenges, Domingo expressed pride in the finished film.

“‘Michael’ has become an examination of how Michael became Michael, before we deal with anything else,” he said, according to People.

“Everyone thinks there’s one way to tell his story, and there isn’t,” Domingo added. “One can’t deny Michael’s genius and his extraordinary legacy in the music industry.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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Tags: biographical-filmcolman-domingojoe-jacksonmichaeloscar-nominatedprosthetic-makeupThe Tonight Show

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Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'

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Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'

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Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'
Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'
Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'
Colman Domingo says it took 2.5 hours of prosthetics to become Joe Jackson in 'Michael'

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