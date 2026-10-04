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Home > World > UPDATE 13-Friendlies Summaries

UPDATE 13-Friendlies Summaries

UPDATE 13-Friendlies Summaries

Written By:
Published: October 4, 2026 14:51:24 IST

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UPDATE 13-Friendlies Summaries

Oct 4 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Friendlies on Saturday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. India (0) 0 Subs used: Gupta 46 (Mishra),

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 2:51 PM IST
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UPDATE 13-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 13-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 13-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 13-Friendlies Summaries

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