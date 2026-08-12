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Home > World > UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries

UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries

UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries

Written By:
Published: August 12, 2026 04:36:08 IST

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UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries

Aug 11 (OPTA) – Summaries for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (start times are CET) 3rd Qualifying Round ……………………………………………………….. Kairat (0) 0 Yellow card

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 4:36 AM IST
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UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries

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UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries
UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries
UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries
UPDATE 19-UEFA Champions League Summaries

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