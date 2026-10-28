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Home > World > UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results

UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results

UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results

Written By:
Published: October 28, 2026 08:59:14 IST

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UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results

Oct 28 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NCAAF games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS) Delaware 35 WESTERN KENTUCKY 21 MISSOURI STATE 24 Sam Houston 3

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results
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