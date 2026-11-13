UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results

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Nov 13 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NCAAF games on Friday (home team in CAPS) Memphis 52 SOUTH FLORIDA 41 Louisiana 42 LOUISIANA-MONROE 21
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Nov 13, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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