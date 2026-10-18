LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-NHL Results

UPDATE 2-NHL Results

UPDATE 2-NHL Results

Written By:
Published: October 18, 2026 03:53:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 2-NHL Results

Oct 17 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NHL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS) WASHINGTON 4 New Jersey 2 Carolina 3 WINNIPEG 2

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2026 3:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 1-Boxing-Dubois defeats Wardley in short order to retain WBO heavyweight title

Serie A Summaries

Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert says successor needs 'thick skin'

UPDATE 1-Vehicle drives through Kansas soccer game, killing two, including a child, police say

Seattle Reign lose young star Maddie Dahlien (knee) for rest of season

LATEST NEWS

Seattle Reign lose young star Maddie Dahlien (knee) for rest of season

UPDATE 30-NCAAF Results

UPDATE 2-NHL Results

UPDATE 28-NCAAF Results

Sungjae Im keeps a share of lead after penultimate round of Macao Open

UPDATE 9-La Liga Summaries

Vermette, Hemstreet crowned inaugural British Columbia champions

UPDATE 2-MLS Summaries

Vermette, Hemstreet crowned inaugural British Columbia champions

UPDATE 25-NCAAF Results

UPDATE 2-NHL Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 2-NHL Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 2-NHL Results
UPDATE 2-NHL Results
UPDATE 2-NHL Results
UPDATE 2-NHL Results

QUICK LINKS