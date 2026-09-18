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Home > World > UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries

UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries

UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Written By:
Published: September 18, 2026 00:09:10 IST

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UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Sep 17 (OPTA) – Summaries for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (start times are CET) League Stage ……………………………………………………….. OFI (1) 2 Scorers: Aitor

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 12:09 AM IST
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UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries

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UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries

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UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Summaries

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