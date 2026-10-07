LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries

UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries

UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries

Written By:
Published: October 7, 2026 07:41:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries

Oct 7 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Friendlies on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. Korea Republic (1) 2 Scorers: Son Heung-Min

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 7:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

MLS Standings

BRIEF-High-Tech Metals Says Patrick Burke Appointed Non-Executive Chairman

BRIEF-Sea Forest Signs 480,000 Head Deal With Teys Australia

CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-In interview, US Vice President Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war

Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

LATEST NEWS

Messi signs off in tears after one last Argentina master class

Emmy Awards to leave broadcast TV for Amazon's Prime Video in 2027

'Forgotten Island': A DreamWorks bet on an original Filipino story

Analysis-Japan's $15 billion Rapidus chip bet hinges on winning customers

Asia shares weaker, oil up; investors weigh Saudi-Houthi escalation

Gauff hits out at racist abuse after replayed point in Beijing sparks backlash

Emmy Awards to leave broadcast TV for Amazon's Prime Video in 2027

Analysis-Japan's $15 billion Rapidus chip bet hinges on winning customers

The world has nearly burned through its oil stockpile buffer, executives say

Gauff hits out at racist abuse after replayed point in Beijing sparks backlash

UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 23-Friendlies Summaries

QUICK LINKS