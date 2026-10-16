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Home > World > UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries

UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries

UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Written By:
Published: October 16, 2026 03:43:12 IST

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UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Oct 15 (OPTA) – Summaries for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (start times are CET) League Stage ……………………………………………………….. Salzburg (0) 0 Yellow card:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 3:43 AM IST
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UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries

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UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 28-UEFA Europa League Summaries

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