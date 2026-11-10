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Home > World > UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results

UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results

UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results

Written By:
Published: November 10, 2026 06:35:04 IST

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UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results

Nov 10 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NCAAB games on Monday (home team in CAPS) COPPIN STATE 90 Cheyney 53 CANISIUS 117 Hiram 60 UMBC 91 McDaniel College 61

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2026 6:35 AM IST
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UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results

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UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results
UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results
UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results
UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results

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