UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results

Nov 10 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NCAAB games on Monday (home team in CAPS) COPPIN STATE 90 Cheyney 53 CANISIUS 117 Hiram 60 UMBC 91 McDaniel College 61

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