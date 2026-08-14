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Home > World > UPDATE 3-NFL Results

UPDATE 3-NFL Results

UPDATE 3-NFL Results

Written By:
Published: August 14, 2026 08:16:06 IST

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UPDATE 3-NFL Results

Aug 14 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NFL games on Thursday (home team in CAPS) CINCINNATI 16 Detroit 14 PITTSBURGH 28 Green Bay 9 NEW ENGLAND 13 Indianapolis 13

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 8:16 AM IST
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UPDATE 3-NFL Results

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UPDATE 3-NFL Results
UPDATE 3-NFL Results
UPDATE 3-NFL Results
UPDATE 3-NFL Results

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