UPDATE 3-NFL Results

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Aug 14 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NFL games on Thursday (home team in CAPS) CINCINNATI 16 Detroit 14 PITTSBURGH 28 Green Bay 9 NEW ENGLAND 13 Indianapolis 13
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Aug 14, 2026 8:16 AM IST
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