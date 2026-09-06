UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Sep 5 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 5 5 0 0 11 1 15 …………………………………. 2 Sporting 5 4 1 0 14 5 13 ……………………………

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