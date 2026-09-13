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Home > World > UPDATE 3-Primera División Results

UPDATE 3-Primera División Results

UPDATE 3-Primera División Results

Written By:
Published: September 13, 2026 03:57:04 IST

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Results

Sep 12 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Primera División on Saturday (start times are ART) Clausura ————————————————————- Estudiantes (1) 2 Platense (1) 1

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 13, 2026 3:57 AM IST
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UPDATE 3-Primera División Results
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UPDATE 3-Primera División Results
UPDATE 3-Primera División Results

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