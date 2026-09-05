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Home > World > UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

Written By:
Published: September 5, 2026 05:36:13 IST

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

Sep 5 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Primera División on Friday (start times are ART) Clausura ……………………………………………………….. Estudiantes Río Cuarto (0) 0 Yellow card:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 5, 2026 5:36 AM IST
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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

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