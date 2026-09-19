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Home > World > UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

Written By:
Published: September 19, 2026 07:39:14 IST

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

Sep 19 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Primera División on Friday (start times are ART) Clausura ……………………………………………………….. Central Córdoba SdE (0) 2 Scorers: M.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 7:39 AM IST
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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

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