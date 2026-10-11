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Home > World > UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

Written By:
Published: October 11, 2026 05:51:07 IST

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

Oct 11 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Primera División on Saturday (start times are ART) Clausura ……………………………………………………….. Barracas Central (1) 2 Scorers: N.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 5:51 AM IST
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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

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UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries
UPDATE 3-Primera División Summaries

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