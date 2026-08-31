UPDATE 4-Eredivisie Standings

Aug 30 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ 4 4 0 0 13 3 12 2 PSV 4 3 1 0 15 5 10 ………………………………… 3 Feyenoord 4 2 2 0 10 6 8 ……………….

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