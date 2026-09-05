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Home > World > UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries

UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries

UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries

Written By:
Published: September 5, 2026 22:23:16 IST

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UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries

Sep 5 (OPTA) – Summaries for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 1st Round Qualifying ……………………………………………………….. Knowle () 1 Worcester City () 1 …….

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 5, 2026 10:23 PM IST
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UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries

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UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries
UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries
UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries
UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries

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