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Home > World > UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

Written By:
Published: October 12, 2026 03:05:08 IST

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UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

Oct 11 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 8 8 0 0 20 4 24 …………………………………. 2 Benfica 8 6 1 1 24 7 19 ……………………………..

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 3:05 AM IST
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UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

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UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings
UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings
UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings
UPDATE 4-Primeira Liga Standings

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