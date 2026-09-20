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Home > World > UPDATE 4-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 4-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 4-Primera División Summaries

Written By:
Published: September 20, 2026 03:18:16 IST

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UPDATE 4-Primera División Summaries

Sep 19 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Primera División on Saturday (start times are ART) Clausura ……………………………………………………….. Gimnasia Mendoza (0) 0 Red card:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 3:18 AM IST
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UPDATE 4-Primera División Summaries
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