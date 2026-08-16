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Home > World > UPDATE 5-Primera División Results

UPDATE 5-Primera División Results

UPDATE 5-Primera División Results

Written By:
Published: August 16, 2026 05:34:14 IST

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UPDATE 5-Primera División Results

Aug 15 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Primera División on Saturday (start times are ART) 2nd Phase ——————————————————————- San Lorenzo (0) 1 Unión (0

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 5:34 AM IST
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UPDATE 5-Primera División Results
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