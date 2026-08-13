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Home > World > UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries

UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries

UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries

Written By:
Published: August 13, 2026 23:32:10 IST

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UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries

Aug 13 (OPTA) – Summaries for the UEFA Conference League on Thursday (start times are CET) 3rd Qualifying Round ……………………………………………………….. Tobol Kostanay (1) 1

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 11:32 PM IST
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UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries

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UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries
UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries
UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries
UPDATE 5-UEFA Conference League Summaries

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