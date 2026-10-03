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Home > World > UPDATE 7-Friendlies Summaries

UPDATE 7-Friendlies Summaries

UPDATE 7-Friendlies Summaries

Written By:
Published: October 3, 2026 03:55:03 IST

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UPDATE 7-Friendlies Summaries

Oct 2 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Friendlies on Friday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. Korea Republic (0) 0 Yellow card: Lee Kang-In

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 3:55 AM IST
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UPDATE 7-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 7-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 7-Friendlies Summaries
UPDATE 7-Friendlies Summaries

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