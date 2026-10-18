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Home > World > UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries

UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries

UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries

Written By:
Published: October 18, 2026 02:47:23 IST

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UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries

Oct 17 (OPTA) – Summaries for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ……………………………………………………….. Bury (1) 1 Scorers: K. Evans 41 Yellow

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2026 2:47 AM IST
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UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries

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UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries
UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries
UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries
UPDATE 78-FA Cup Summaries

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