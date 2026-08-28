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Home > World > UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries

UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries

UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Written By:
Published: August 28, 2026 01:03:10 IST

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UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries

Aug 27 (OPTA) – Summaries for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (start times are CET) Play-offs ……………………………………………………….. Iberia 1999 (1) 1 Scorers: Z.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 1:03 AM IST
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UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries

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UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries
UPDATE 8-UEFA Europa League Summaries

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