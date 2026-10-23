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Home > World > US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING

US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING

US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING

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Published: October 23, 2026 05:42:15 IST

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US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING

US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2026 5:42 AM IST
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US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING

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US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING

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US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING
US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING
US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING
US JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS APPEALS COURT TO INTERVENE IN DISPUTE OVER 20,000 CALIFORNIA MAIL-IN BALLOTS -COURT FILING

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