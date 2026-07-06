US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident

US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/russia-launches-ballistic-missiles-on-ukrainian-capital-kyiv-on-eve-of-nato-summit20260706063620"> <p class="title">Russia launches ballistic missiles on Ukrainian capital Kyiv on eve of NATO summit</p> <a>

Russia launches ballistic missiles on Ukrainian capital Kyiv on eve of NATO summit

Written By:
Last updated: July 6, 2026 08:12:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident

Manama [Bahrain], July 6 (ANI): The US Navy has suspended its active search for a missing sailor after more than four days of extensive search-and-rescue operations. The sailor was aboard the MH-60S helicopter that went down in the Arabian Sea last week, the Navy said in an official statement.

The sailor, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), was reported missing on July 1 after the helicopter went down. The search was officially suspended at 3:00 p.m. Arabian Standard Time on July 5.

You Might Be Interested In

“The U.S. Navy suspended the active search for a Sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 embarked aboard aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77),” the statement said. The Navy added that the sailor’s identity is being withheld “until at least 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.”

According to the Navy, the search lasted more than 102 hours and covered over 14,000 square miles in the US Central Command area of responsibility.

The operation involved a broad range of US naval and air assets, including the aircraft carriers USS George H.W. Bush and USS Abraham Lincoln, multiple helicopter squadrons, Carrier Air Wings 7 and 9, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ross, USS Donald Cook, USS Higgins, USS Mason and USS John Finn, two P-8 Poseidon squadrons, and multiple US Air Force aircraft.

Earlier on July 1 (local time), the US Navy started searching for the missing crew member after an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) made an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea.

In a post on X, the US 5th Fleet said, “On July 1 at 3:30 a.m. ET, the aircrew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conducted an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea.”

The US military at that time said there was “no indication” that the helicopter was shot down by hostile action.

The Navy said, ” There is no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action.”

During the search operation, three of the helicopter’s four crew members were recovered and were later reported to be in stable condition. It said, “Three of the helicopter’s four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George H. W. Bush.”

According to CBS News, the USS George H.W. Bush is one of two US aircraft carriers deployed in West Asia since late April. CBS News reported that, as of the last update provided to the US Congress in mid-May, the US military had lost 42 fixed-wing or rotary aircraft during Operation Epic Fury, the military campaign launched against Iran at the end of February.

Earlier in June, a US Apache helicopter was shot down by an Iranian drone, but both crew members were rescued. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 8:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arabian seahelicopter crashhsc-5mh-60smissing-sailorsearch-suspendedus navy

RELATED News

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia soon

Taiwan's Unimicron seeks $1.4 billion from global depositary share sale, term sheet shows

HRFP issues report highlighting escalating persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan; Calls for immediate action

BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Trump to visit Turkey for NATO Leaders' Social Dinner, hold talks with Zelenskyy, al-Sharaa

LATEST NEWS

Samsung appliance workers to stage a rally protesting chip workers' wage deal

Boeing's new 737 assembly line starts moving in Everett

Mohanji Peace Centre Denmark Consecrates Shirdi Sai Baba, Ganesha and Dattatreya Murtis at Happiness Festival 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jordan Henderson to remain in Mexico after suffering serious wrist injury

Padres limit Dodgers' bats, win 5-2 to snap 8-game slide

South Korea's SK Hynix launching $28 billion US listing to ride global AI wave

Yen pinned near 40-year lows as intervention risks mount

A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Guts and courage from every single member" Harry Kane after England's last-eight berth

Tuchel hails England mentality after battling win over World Cup co-hosts Mexico

US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident
US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident
US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident
US Navy suspends search for missing sailor in MH-60S helicopter incident

QUICK LINKS