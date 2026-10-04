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Home > World > US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION

US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION

US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION

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Published: October 4, 2026 02:47:17 IST

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US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION

US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 2:47 AM IST
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US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION

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US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION

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US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION
US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION
US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION
US STATE DEPT: INCREASING CROSS-BORDER TENSIONS BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND ERITREA HAVE POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ENTIRE REGION

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