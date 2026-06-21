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Home > World > US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being

US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/us-centcom-says-iran-does-not-control-hormuz-after-tehran-closes-strait-over-israeli-strikes-in-lebanon20260621042750"> <p class="title">US Centcom says Iran does not control Hormuz after Tehran closes strait over Israeli strikes in Lebanon</p> <a>

US Centcom says Iran does not control Hormuz after Tehran closes strait over Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 05:05:11 IST

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US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being

New York [US], June 21 (ANI): The US state of Delaware has officially recognised June 21, 2026, as the International Day of Yoga through a proclamation issued by Governor Matthew Meyer, highlighting yoga’s contribution to physical, mental and emotional well-being.

The development was welcomed by the Consulate General of India in New York, which expressed gratitude to the Delaware Governor for the recognition.

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In a spot on X, the Consulate General stated that the recognition highlights yoga’s increasing acceptance as a universal means of promoting health, harmony and overall well-being.

It further acknowledged the contribution of the Indian American Community in Delaware in helping organise and support the celebrations.

“The Consulate General of India, New York is sincerely grateful to Hon’ble Governor Matthew Meyer for the proclamation declaring June 21, 2026 as International Day of Yoga in the State of Delaware. This gracious recognition reaffirms the growing resonance of yoga as a shared pathway to health, harmony and holistic well-being. We also appreciate the efforts of Indian American Community Delaware in supporting the celebrations,” the post read.

In the proclamation, Governor Meyer described yoga as a 5,000-year-old ancient practice originating in India that integrates the mind, body and spirit to enhance overall health and well-being.

The proclamation noted that yoga promotes physical strength, flexibility, mental clarity and emotional balance, while also providing valuable tools for stress management and improving community health.

It further highlighted that the United Nations designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga to raise global awareness about the many benefits associated with the practice.

The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, following the proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

The proclamation also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian American Community of Delaware, in association with the Consulate General of India in New York, in organising local celebrations aimed at bringing citizens together and promoting wellness, peace and unity through healthy living.

“Now, Therefore, I, Matthew Meyer, Governor, do hereby proclaim June 21, 2026 as INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA in the State of Delaware and encourage all residents to explore this practice for a healthier lifestyle,” the proclamation stated.

The recognition comes as communities across the United States and around the world mark the International Day of Yoga with events focused on promoting physical fitness, mindfulness and holistic wellness. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 5:05 AM IST
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Tags: consulate-general-indiadelawareemotional balanceglobal-awarenessgovernor-meyerindian-american-communityinternational-daymental healthphysical-fitnessprime-minister-modiunited nationswellnessyoga

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US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being

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US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being
US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being
US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being
US state of Delaware proclaims June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising its role in health, well-being

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