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Home > World > Vietnam's embassy condoles death of 15 Indians in boat accident

Vietnam's embassy condoles death of 15 Indians in boat accident

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-defence-chief-takes-responsibility-of-curbing-population-boom-in-nation20260712115740"> <p class="title">Pak Defence Chief takes responsibility of curbing population boom in nation</p> <a>

Pak Defence Chief takes responsibility of curbing population boom in nation

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 12:04:17 IST

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Vietnam's embassy condoles death of 15 Indians in boat accident

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Vietnam’s Embassy in India on Sunday offered condolences at the loss of life of 15 Indian nationals in a tourist boat capsize accident in Vietnam.

In a social media post, the Embassy said that Vietnamese President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent messages of condolences to their Indian counterparts.

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“Upon learning that a tourist boat accident caused by adverse weather conditions occurred in An Giang Province on 11 July 2026, resulting in multiple casualties among Indian tourists, General Secretary and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent messages of condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi,” the statement read.

“In their messages, the senior leaders of Viet Nam, on behalf of the Party, State, Government and people of Viet Nam, extended their sincere sympathies and deepest condolences to the State and people of India, especially the families of the victims. They affirmed that the competent authorities of Viet Nam had urgently undertaken, and continued to undertake, search and rescue operations, provide medical treatment for the injured, support the victims’ families, and coordinate closely with the Indian side in addressing the consequences of the accident. The relevant authorities were also conducting an investigation and verification to clarify the cause of the incident,” the message added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam also sent message of condolence to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a message of condolences to Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,” the message said.

A tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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Tags: accidentadverse-weatheran-giang-provincecasualtiescondolencesembassyindiainvestigationmedical-treatmentphu-quocsearch-and-rescuespeedboattourist-boatvietnamvietnam-authorities

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Vietnam's embassy condoles death of 15 Indians in boat accident

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Vietnam's embassy condoles death of 15 Indians in boat accident
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