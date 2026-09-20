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Home > World > VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION

VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION

VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION

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Published: September 20, 2026 23:43:17 IST

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VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION

VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 11:43 PM IST
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VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION

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VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION

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VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION
VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION
VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION
VOTER TURNOUT IN RUSSIA PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION AT OVER 56% – CENTRAL ELECTION COMMISSION

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