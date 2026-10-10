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Home > World > WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED

WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED

WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED

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Published: October 10, 2026 21:32:18 IST

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WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED

WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2026 9:32 PM IST
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WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED

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WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED

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WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED
WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED
WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED
WHO: NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS OF RUSSIA CONFIRMED THE DEATH, & INFORMED WHO NO CASE OF PLAGUE HAD BEEN REGISTERED

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