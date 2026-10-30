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Home > World > YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY

YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY

YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY

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Published: October 30, 2026 01:22:02 IST

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YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY

YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 1:22 AM IST
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YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY

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YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY

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YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY
YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY
YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY
YEMEN'S HOUTHIS SAY THEY ATTACKED SAUDI ARABIA'S RAS TANURA OIL REFINERY

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