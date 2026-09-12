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Home > World > ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

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Published: September 12, 2026 17:06:13 IST

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ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 5:06 PM IST
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ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

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ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

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ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

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ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY
ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY
ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY
ZELENSKIY SAYS THREE PEOPLE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAN STRIKES ON 10 UKRAINIAN REGIONS ON SATURDAY

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