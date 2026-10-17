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Home > World > ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

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Published: October 17, 2026 16:34:12 IST

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ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2026 4:34 PM IST
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ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

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ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

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ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

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ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY
ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY
ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY
ZELENSKIY SAYS UKRAINE, U.S. TEAMS HELD TALKS ON FRIDAY

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