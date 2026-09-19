40th Garment Technology Expo 2026 Inaugurated in Bengaluru, Setting the Stage for Smarter, Automated and Future-Ready Garment Manufacturing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: The future of garment manufacturing took centre stage in Bengaluru today as the 40th edition of Garment Technology Expo (GTE) 2026 organised by GTE and India Exposition Mart Ltd., was inaugurated at Gayatri Vihar Palace Ground. Bringing together more than 120 exhibitors across 70,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, the three-day technology showcase is creating a dynamic meeting ground for garment manufacturers, machinery providers, technology innovators and industry professionals from India and overseas.

Supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and co-located with the Leather & Footwear Technology Expo (LFT), GTE Bengaluru 2026 is being held from September 18–20, 2026, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the latest developments in automation, artificial intelligence, digitalisation, sustainability and smart manufacturing.

With more than 12,000 visitors expected, the exhibition is designed to facilitate live technology demonstrations, machinery evaluations, knowledge exchange, business networking and meaningful conversations around the future of apparel production.

Established in 2001, Garment Technology Expo has evolved into one of South Asia’s leading platforms for garment manufacturing technology. Over 26 years, GTE has built a pan-India presence by connecting technology providers with manufacturers across major apparel production clusters.

Shri Siva Ganapathi, Managing Director, Gokaldas Exports, while taking around exhibition, said, “I am very happy to see this. I don’t think you have to go out of the country to be able to do all this. You can sit here and buy whatever you want at the best prices, and it looks very, very promising. So, thank you very much for inviting me, and thank you very much for being here.”

Sharing his views at the inauguration, Shri Navinn Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, SAPL Industries Ltd. underlined the importance of creating greater awareness about global technological advancements among Indian manufacturers. He said, “It is lovely to be here and see all these new people, as well as the old people that we have been working with for a long time. This is exactly what is needed. Awareness of automation, sustainability and the machines that are available around the world is very important for the Indian manufacturer, and I think this is the exact platform needed to bring that awareness to the country.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Inderjit Singh Sahni, Chairman & Managing Director, Garment Technology Expo, said, “Bengaluru represents an important milestone in our journey of taking advanced garment technology directly to India’s key manufacturing hubs. GTE has evolved into a pan-India platform connecting technology providers with manufacturers within their regional territories. The response in Bengaluru reinforces the need for greater technology awareness and access to advanced manufacturing solutions among Indian garment manufacturers.”

The Bengaluru edition reinforces this regional approach by bringing advanced manufacturing solutions closer to one of India’s important garment industry hubs. From automated sewing and precision cutting to AI-powered inspection, digital factory management, embroidery, finishing and sustainable production systems, the exhibition reflects the industry’s accelerating transition towards smarter, more connected and resource-efficient manufacturing.

Highlighting the strategic importance of regional technology access, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Limited, said, “GTE provides regional manufacturers with direct access to technologies that can enhance global competitiveness, productivity and sustainability. The Bengaluru edition brings together regional manufacturing strength and global technology leadership while creating new opportunities for knowledge exchange, technology adoption, business networking and industrial growth.”

What’s New in Technology Showcased at GTE 2026 Bengaluru

The exhibition floor at GTE Bengaluru 2026 is buzzing with technologies designed to enhance productivity, precision, operational efficiency and manufacturing flexibility.

IIGM, alongside leading international brands, is showcasing advancements across sewing, automation, cutting, embroidery, finishing, software and smart service solutions. HSW is presenting what it describes as India’s first high-speed single-head embroidery machine, combining speed with precision.

HCA is demonstrating the DY-G36 Automatic Pocket Welt Machine, featuring an adjustable 80–100W laser, infrared positioning and integrated folding, feeding and sewing operations. Its servo-driven X/Y movement is designed to support high-speed, precise and reliable production.

FDM is highlighting its next-generation automation portfolio, including the FDM Auto Cutter & Auto Spreader, precision components and deskilling sewing attachments for complex operations such as bra straps, pocket setters and sleeve plackets.

Onyx Solution (CAD Systems) is showcasing Z-emotion’s 3D and AI-powered garment technology in India, alongside CREA CAD Version 15 and an integrated workflow covering 2D CAD, 3D digital garments, AI, spreading and automatic cutting.

Ramsons is presenting a combination of sustainability, AI and automation through green electric steam generators, suction and blowing steam pressing systems, low-liquor-ratio washing and dyeing solutions, AI fabric-checking systems, ozone equipment and robotics.

Jenix Cloud is launching TPCS, a SaaS-based PLM, ERP and MES suite for the fashion industry, featuring real-time departmental dashboards designed to support connected decision-making.

The exhibition also features Sakho Industries, with Italian automatic pocket setters and fusing machines; Master Enterprises, showcasing Made-in-India seamless continuous roll-to-roll next-generation fusing technology; and Yuemei Sunrise, presenting mixed-head and bead high-speed embroidery machines.

Meanwhile, Rajdhani Technology is showcasing Zardozi craftsmanship and technology, Kansai is featuring Japanese sewing technology, and CutNStitch is highlighting advanced automated stitching operations.

Quality and process optimisation are also receiving strong attention. Amith Garments is presenting specialised testing instruments, including fibre composition microscopes, digital pick counters and moisture meters. Mehala Machines is showcasing German-technology AI spreaders and cutters, software solutions and the Orbito Auto Hanger System, while Sunshine is displaying its latest automated laundry and finishing equipment.

Smt. Rathi Sahni, Joint Managing Director, Garment Technology Expo, remarked, “The 40th edition reflects GTE’s continued commitment to serving the growing demand for advanced machinery, automation and smart production systems. Manufacturers visiting the exhibition can experience the latest technologies through live demonstrations and understand how these solutions can be integrated into their existing and future production facilities.”

The diverse technologies showcased at GTE Bengaluru 2026 reflect the evolving priorities of the garment manufacturing sector—greater automation, improved quality, reduced resource consumption, enhanced traceability and increased production efficiency.

From AI-driven inspection and digital production management to automated cutting, sewing, embroidery, finishing, and fusing, the exhibition gives manufacturers a comprehensive view of solutions across the garment production ecosystem.

As India continues to strengthen its position in global apparel manufacturing, technology adoption and innovation-led production are becoming increasingly important. GTE Bengaluru 2026 is enabling industry stakeholders to move beyond simply viewing machinery—to experience live performance, compare solutions and explore practical pathways for upgrading their manufacturing operations.

The 40th Garment Technology Expo 2026 will continue at Gayatri Vihar Palace Ground, Bengaluru, from September 18–20, 2026.

GTE 2026 – Best Today, Still Better Tomorrow.

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