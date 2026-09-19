Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

Written By:
Last updated: September 19, 2026 16:36:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

New Delhi [India], September 18: Engineers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Indian Engineer, Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The guest garlanded the statue of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as a mark of respect and tribute to his remarkable contributions to engineering and nation-building.

You Might Be Interested In

President Ar. Achal K. Choudhary congratulated the students on the occasion and extended his best wishes to all.

Principal Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary said that students should understand and follow the values of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and strive to achieve greater heights in life.

On this occasion, an expert lecture was delivered by General Manager in MP Metro Indore project Mr. Ranveer Singh Rajput on the topic “Vision of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya: A Vision for Today’s India.

Mr. Ranveer Singh Rajput highlighted the visionary ideas, engineering contributions, and enduring relevance of Sir M. Visvesvaraya in the development of modern India. He emphasized the importance of innovation, technical knowledge, and the role of engineers in nation-building.

The objective of this program was to inspire students to cultivate a sense of responsibility, creativity, and dedication towards the engineering profession. Faculty members and approximately 400 students participated in the event and benefited from the enlightening lectures.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 4:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Porsche could face another 4,000 job cuts, Handelsblatt reports

NSE Anchor Book Signals a New Balance in India’s Capital Markets

Democrats try to ride data center backlash to election victory in rural US Midwest

India can strengthen its position as a global ferro-alloys hub as steel industry scales up: IFAPA

S&P 500, Nasdaq advance, turning the page on a tumultuous week

LATEST NEWS

Aprilia's Martin beats title rival Marquez to Austrian MotoGP pole

Australian Domestic One-Day Competition Scoreboard

IMF tells EU ministers AI could boost growth but increase economic strains

Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup

UPDATE 1-Greenland, Denmark say US deal will not cede sovereignty

Democrats try to ride data center backlash to election victory in rural US Midwest

Famed Inter Milan and Italy forward Mazzola dies at 83

IMF tells EU ministers AI could boost growth but increase economic strains

China central bank adviser says AI could deepen supply-demand imbalance

S&P 500, Nasdaq advance, turning the page on a tumultuous week

Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore
Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore
Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore
Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

QUICK LINKS