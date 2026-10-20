Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment

Written By:
Last updated: October 20, 2026 13:49:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Aayush Wellness Limited, an integrated healthcare company, has expanded its nutraceutical portfolio with the launch of Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets, a scientifically advanced formulation designed to address India’s calcium and vitamin deficiencies.

The launch marks the company’s entry into the bone and joint health segment, estimated at $16.3 billion, and strengthens its presence in the dietary supplements market, valued at $178 billion.

You Might Be Interested In

The supplement combines calcium citrate and vitamin D2 to support calcium absorption and bone mineralisation. It also contains magnesium and zinc to support muscle function and joint support, along with folic acid, which contributes to healthy cell renewal and metabolic balance. The formulation aims to help address nutritional gaps and support bone strength, mobility and musculoskeletal health.

Commenting on the launch, Kashiram Jadhav, Director of Aayush Wellness Limited, said, “As India faces widespread calcium and vitamin deficiencies, our entry into this category is aligned with an important consumer health need. Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets are part of our focus on preventive healthcare and science-backed nutritional solutions. The category also presents opportunities for growth as consumers become more conscious of their nutritional needs and long-term wellbeing.”

India faces one of the world’s highest rates of Vitamin D deficiency, affecting up to 80-90% of the population and impacting bone health due to poor calcium absorption. Over 50% of the adults have inadequate calcium intake and face the risk of weakened bones. The dual deficiency of vitamin D and calcium can lead to severe health repercussions, including muscle spasms, fatigue, and increased joint problems across age groups.

As consumer awareness of preventive healthcare continues to grow, Aayush Wellness remains committed to expanding its nutraceutical portfolio with products that address everyday health and nutritional needs.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 1:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

VapusData Introduces VapusData OS for Governed, AI-Native Enterprise Workflows

Stocks eke out modest gains thanks to earnings cheer

Adidas' shares rise after surprise guidance increase

From Desk Snacks to Travel Munchies: Why Pistachios Fit Modern Lifestyles

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 5-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

LeBron James spoils Knicks party in winning start to Sixers era

UPDATE 56-FA Cup Summaries

Super Micro climbs after upbeat forecast shows robust AI demand

LeBron James spoils Knicks party in winning start to Sixers era

RUSSIA'S PUTIN THANKS US TRUMP FOR ATTENTION TO UKRAINE SETTLEMENT – IFX

Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix

From Desk Snacks to Travel Munchies: Why Pistachios Fit Modern Lifestyles

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment
Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment
Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment
Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone and Joint Health Segment

QUICK LINKS