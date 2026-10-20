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Home > NX News > Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

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Last updated: October 20, 2026 14:18:34 IST

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Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 20: With successful store launches in Surat, Noida, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Mohali, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Thane and Jaipur, Ivana Jewels continues to expand its presence in India’s premium jewellery market. The Ludhiana store is one of five new showrooms the brand is opening this festive season under its “Season of Sparkle by Ivana” campaign, alongside Jaipur, Siliguri, Hisar and Bengaluru. Ludhiana, known for its vibrant wedding and gifting culture and growing appetite for contemporary luxury, is a natural next step in the brand’s journey of blending tradition with modern design.

Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

Ivana Jewels, known for redefining fine jewellery with its signature lab-grown diamond and Polki creations, is set to host an exclusive press conference in Ludhiana on 18th October 2026, from 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, at Commercial Building 194–R, Shop no. 4, Model Town, Ludhiana. The event will formally announce the brand’s upcoming store at the Ivana By Jindal store, Commercial Building no. 194–R, Shop no 4, Model Town, Ludhiana, Punjab – 141002, its 14th outlet in India and its second in Punjab after Mohali, and offer a first glimpse into what Ludhiana can expect from Ivana’s world of certified luxury.

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Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

Ivana Jewels has earned admiration from several eminent personalities. Actress Mouni Roy has been the face of the brand as its Brand Ambassador. The Noida store was graced by Savitri Jindal, Chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Nagpur store, and MP C.R. Patil inaugurated the Ahmedabad store.

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, actress Amrita Rao, Ramesh Agarwal (Founder of Agarwal Packers and Movers), and many other figures from business, politics and entertainment have also expressed their appreciation for the brand’s certified craftsmanship and transparent practices.

Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

Ayushi Jindal, Co-founder of Ivana Jewels, shared her thoughts ahead of the press conference: “Ludhiana celebrates jewellery like few cities do – every wedding, every festival, every milestone. As we prepare to open our store here, we look forward to bringing Punjab a new kind of fine jewellery: certified lab-grown diamonds and Polki that carry the same beauty as natural, at a far more accessible price.”

At the press conference, members of the media will get insights into the brand’s design philosophy, its lab-grown Polki craft and details about the upcoming store experience. The event will also include media interactions, brand storytelling, and high tea.

Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

Founded by the Surat-based Jindal Group, Ivana By Jindal is known for its IGI/SGL-certified lab-grown diamonds, BIS-hallmarked 9kt, 14kt and 18kt gold, and a seamless shopping experience backed by customer-friendly exchange and lifetime buyback policies. With each store, the brand brings its promise – The New Forever – closer to homes across India.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 2:18 PM IST
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Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

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Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

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Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion
Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion
Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion
Ivana Jewels Strengthens Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Expansion

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