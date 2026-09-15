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Home > BL News > As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 11:56:17 IST

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As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

New Delhi [India], September 15: India’s Global Capability Center (GCC) story is no longer just about cost optimization or operational efficiency. It has evolved into a strategic conversation about leadership, enterprise resilience, AI adoption, and the country’s ability to build capabilities that shape global business outcomes. As organizations rethink where innovation should originate and how enterprise operations should evolve, India’s role is increasingly being defined by the quality of leadership and execution behind its GCC ecosystem.

As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

It was against this backdrop that NSquare Xperts, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner and Salesforce Ridge Partner, hosted Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, Group Head, Policy Services, Adani Enterprises Limited, for a special episode of its flagship podcast series, CXOTalks. Recorded on July 4, 2026, hosted by Kirit Mandavgane, Chief Strategy Officer at NSquare Xperts and host of CXOTalks, at their offshore development center in the World Trade Center, Kharadi, Pune. The episode brought together two enterprise leaders for an insightful discussion on India’s rapidly expanding GCC landscape and the leadership, scale, talent, and AI opportunity driving its next phase of growth.

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As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

Titled “India’s GCC Moment: Leadership, Scale, and Opportunity,” the conversation examined the factors transforming India into a preferred destination for Global Capability Centers and why enterprises are increasingly looking beyond traditional shared services toward strategic capability building.

The discussion opened with a focused exploration of how Adani Enterprises Limited has structured its operational processes with sustainability at the core and how that approach differentiates the organization within its sector. This set the foundation for a broader conversation on what it takes to establish, operate, and scale a successful GCC in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.

As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

The episode explored several themes shaping enterprise strategy, including leadership models for modern GCCs, India’s unmatched scale advantage for multinational organizations, and the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in redefining shared services, operational excellence, and enterprise transformation.

Dr. Rastogi was welcomed to the NSquare Xperts Pune office by Nilesh Kankariya, Chief Executive Officer; Nitesh Kankariya, Chief Technology Officer; and Kirit Mandavgane, Chief Strategy Officer. The leadership felicitated Dr. Rastogi with a traditional Puneri Pheta (turban) and an idol of Lord Ganesha, reflecting a customary Maharashtrian welcome and symbolizing the beginning of what the company hopes will be a long and meaningful relationship between NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Limited.

As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

CXOTalks is NSquare Xperts’ flagship podcast series featuring candid conversations with CXOs and enterprise leaders across industries on leadership, technology, and the future of enterprise operations. 

NSquare Xperts specializes in helping enterprises transform business processes through new-age technologies. Its AI capabilities focus on developing out-of-the-box enterprise solutions designed to help organizations overcome the challenges of legacy systems. The company also brings deep expertise in enabling enterprises to establish high-performing Global Capability Centers in India, helping organizations build scalable, cost-effective, and future-ready operating models.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 11:56 AM IST
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As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

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As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

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As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like
As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like
As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like
As India’s GCC Story Evolves, NSquare Xperts and Adani Enterprises Explore What the Next Chapter Could Look Like

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